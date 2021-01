@Servant of God, Love, & Truth

#parables #jesus

The Sower is the third in a series of illustrated parables from the teachings of Jesus. From the parable of the sower, we learn how to inspire others. Faithfulness in preaching the gospel (in accord with Jesus’ teachings) will yield the fruits of the spirit in our hearts, whether or not we win a lot of converts.

Views:36

Likes:1

PostTime:1612076313266

Comment Count:0

Group Name:

Votes Count:3